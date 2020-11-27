The second proposed project for the District 2 Master Plan involves serious upgrades to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at West End Park.
The plan is concurrent with several upgrades the city of New Iberia has already made to the community center, which has been in serious need of repair on multiple levels for a long time.
“I inherited a lot of headaches,” Mayor Freddie DeCourt said at an Oct. 15 exhibition of the Master Plan. “We’ve changed air conditioners, we’ve changed the boilers, I’ve now painted the whole thing.
“Now I want to get inside,” he added. “I can’t get inside until I fix the roof.”
Adding a new roof to the center is the first part of the project, and DeCourt said he has secured $750,000 to get new roofs for both park gyms. After that, the mayor hopes to start getting inside the MLK Center and renovating the interior.
Improvements to the MLK Center include:
1. A new roof that will be part of a $750,000 package to restore the two gym roofs in the New Iberia park system. The roof is the first part of the project since interior renovations will not be possible until it is completed.
2. Interior upgrades that will include upgrades to the restrooms at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
3. Painting the exterior of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. There is also the possibility of adding a mural to the exterior of the community center with something like an image of Dr. Martin Luther King.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.