District 1: New Warehouse District campaign

Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s first proposal for District 1 is looking into reinvigorating New Iberia’s Warehouse District around Jane Street.
When he took office, DeCourt said one of his first ideas was to try to fill all of the warehouses in that area of town, but he didn’t have much success due to the lack of the oil industry businesses that would normally fill them. Now, DeCourt said he is looking into using the district for other purposes.
Filling the warehouses with art galleries, retail stores, restaurants or markets was an idea DeCourt floated as a possible use for the area. But first, DeCourt is proposing a branding campaign for the warehouse district that will include streetscaping, murals and even a possible exhibit of New Iberia industry. The proposed project includes:
1. Streetscaping improvements for Jane Street. Adding murals, public art and utility boxes wrapped with a regional industry theme that could include sugar cane fields, mills, pepper fields or the oil industry. This would connect with a District 5 streetscaping project that would extend to North Hopkins Street, Corinne Street, Railroad Avenue and Jefferson Street.
2. Designating boundary signage at the district’s perimeter intersections.
3. Artistically rendered crosswalks at major intersections in the warehouse district, as well as automated crosswalk lights at existing stop light intersections.
4. Possible outdoor museum exhibit dedicated to the history of industries that have been prominent in New Iberia.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.