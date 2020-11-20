Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s second proposal of Master Plan projects for District 1 is one pet owners are sure to enjoy.
One of the projects the mayor had floated during his presentation of district Master Plan projects was a series of adding more dog parks where possible. In District 1, the mayor looked at the conversion of a city owned lot on East Santa Clara into a new dog park.
The mayor said he has been negotiating with CivicSource to retain some adjudicated properties in order to let the project go forward.
“I really think any amenity or anything I can do for the quality of life of a neighborhood I should,” he said regarding the project during a presentation of the Master Plan exhibit.
The proposed project includes:
1. Furniture that will be added to the park to accommodate local residents who want to make use of the park. The proposed project includes adding benches and picnic tables that pet owners will be able to use while their pets play in the enclosed area.
2. A border around the property on Santa Clara to enclose the dogs and pets that local residents will bring to the park. The dog park will have presumably have a fence around the city owned property that will define the area of the park and keep the dogs inside from getting out.
3. Wrapping the electrical boxes that are currently in the park with artistic wraps to beautiful the property. Examples include possible dog art that could be used on the boxes to give the neighborhood dog park a more cozy feeling.
4. New Landscaping and park signage to let residents know more about the park. The landscaping would add more to the currently blank area of land on East Santa Clark, and the park signage would serve as a welcoming and informational piece that would add to the features of the park.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.