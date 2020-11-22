District 1: Improvements to Acadian Ballpark

The third major proposal for District 1 in Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s Master Plan project involves renovations and updates to Acadian Ballpark on North Landry Drive.
DeCourt said during a presentation that the city had found grant money specifically geared toward historic ballparks.
“We’re trying to tell the history of the ballpark, many of our people in town played there and we’re going to try for some kiosks and clean it up,” DeCourt said.
Cleanup of the park is also a priority for the project, along with telling the history of the park in District 1.
Updates to the park will include:
1. A new designated parking lot for Acadian Ballpark.
2. Existing basketball court upgrades that include removing the perimeter fence, adding additional seating, restriping the court, adding a water fountain from the city fire station property and repairing the lighting at the ballpark.
3. A new outdoor exhibit on existing concrete slab that will tell the history of the field and local baseball hall of fame figures. It will also connect with the sidewalk to the parking lot.
4. Add elements to the exterior wall to soften the visual impact on neighbors. Mural, banners or landscaping are possibilities.
5. Remove the damaged low height fence, and add park signage.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.