Five Louisiana poets entertained a crowd of about 35 people at the Sliman Theater Thursday night with readings from selections of their works dealing with a topic that is intimately familiar to the state’s residents.
Water in Poetry, a program held in conjunction with the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways exhibit at the Bayou Teche Museum, featured Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy, former Louisiana Poet Laureate Darrell Bourque, Baton Rouge Poet Laureate Jonathan Mayers, artist and poet Melissa Bonin and New Iberia resident, longtime teacher and poet Margaret Simon.
Bayou Teche Museum associate Stephanie Baudot said she was honored and thrilled to be able to finally put on such an event following the COVID-19 shutdown of so many public gatherings over the past year-plus. Baudot said she took a chance inviting such luminaries to speak at the event, but found that most of the poets knew each other already and they helped guide her in getting the event together.
“I’m just so pleased, and so pleased for New Iberia,” she said. “Two Louisiana Poet Laureates and a Baton Rouge (Poet Laureate), I was pinching myself when they all said yes.”
Each poet introduced the following poet, with audience members alternately rapt, chuckling at amusing passages, murmuring appreciatively at points and applauding enthusiastically after each poem.
Mayers, who also is a visual artist and cultural activist, first read each of his selections in Kouri-Vini, the endangered Creole language of Louisiana, then an English translation. He started by singing a song he wrote with a cousin, then read an English translation. He followed with a work written on Sept. 2 after “we had a really terrible weather event” (Hurricane Ida). The poem, “Forgotten Water” in English, saying afterwards that refers to people, made largely of water, who are not to be forgotten in the wake of tragedies like floods and hurricanes.
Mayers introduced Simon, a teacher for 35 years and native of Mississippi with works published in several books and journals.
Simon said she was honored to be there with Bourque, whomentored her, and thrilled to have Saloy there as well.
“I asked Stephanie, when Stephanie asked me to do this, I said, ‘You realize I write poetry for children?’ And she said, ‘That’s great.’ I was pleased to hear that.”
The first poem she read was “I Am a Beckoning Brown Bayou” from her first published book of poems, Bayou Song. The poem will be printed on the kiosk for the kayak dock planned for downtown New Iberia on the Bayou Teche.
“That’s a great privilege to have the poem on the kiosk that lasts, hopefully, longer than I do,” she said.
She also read “Louisiana Bayou Song,” published in National Geographic’s The Poetry of US and the inspiration for her book Bayou Song.
Simon introduced Bonin, a longtime friend who taught Simon’s childre.
“When I first met her, really I didn’t know she was an artist, what an accomplished artist,” she said, adding that Bonin and she were in a writing group together.
Bonin, educated at UL Lafayette and L’Université Catholique l’Ouest in Angers, France, has worked as a visual artist, poet, lyricists and was the former ansion artist for Gov. Kathleen Blanco, and has won numerous awards as well as lecturing and exhibiting as a guest artist at West Baton Rouge Museum.
“So the poems I brought tonight are not for children,” Bonin said. “They do have some things to do with water.”
Bonin’s first poem was entitled “Levee Cowboy,” following with a poem about grinding season, “which we all know well in New Iberia.”
She also read a poem, in French, dedicated to her grandmother, who spoke only French, followed by an English translation of the poem.
Bonin introduced Bourque, a professor emeritus in English at UL Lafayette and recipient of the Writer Award 2014 from the Louisiana Book Festival and recipient of the James Rivers Award from the Center for Louisiana Studies. He also was awarded the LEH Humanist of the Year award in 2019.
Bourque selected six poems, the first about Joseph “Beausoleil” Broussard, who led the largest migration of Acadians from Acadie in Novia Scotia in 1765. The poem, written in the voice of his sister-in-law Marguerite, who did not like the womanizing Beausoleil.
His second poem, “Aurora,” honored Henriette Delille, the first African American founder of the Sisters of the Holy Family order.
The former Louisiana Poet Laureate introduced the current state Poet Laureate.
“Mona Lisa is bringing something to this position that, if you’ve never heard her, you’ve never seen her before, you’re going to know what a gift Louisiana has been given in John Bel Edwards selecting her as the current Poet Laureate of Louisiana,” he said.
Saloy is an award-winning author and folkorist, educator and scholar of Creole culture and poems about Black New Orleans.
She began by asking for another round of applause for the poets preceding her.
“I’m very honored to be the Poet Laureate of the State of Louisiana,” she said. “I’m a native, born and raised, and when I first heard Darrell, I heard my northern self. As (Bonin) said, his work is so authentic and so us …”
With that in mind she began with a poem read in his honor, “Louisiana Log.”
She continued with other poems bringing to mind images of Louisiana’s varied scenes and people, as well as the religious faith so many Louisiana residents follow.
“I have to mention we are here because water-r-us, y’all,” she said. “We’re 90 percent water, but here in Louisiana we’re intimate with it, and love it, celebrate it, enjoy it, and then it kicks our butts too,” she said. “When I first Darrell again, the first time it reminded me just, even though we’re different, we have so many wonderful cultures here, we’re all that 90 percent of water, so we’re so much more alike than we are different, especially in Louisiana.”
Her poems addressed life in New Orleans, and Louisiana, as well as Black and Creole culture, and the broader stew of cultures in the state, as well as the storms and floods that affect all of the state’s residents.
“There’s something about hurricanes and post hurricanes, so these poems are kind of (about) that,” she said.
She also shared some poems about the churches where many Louisianans worship. Before Katrina there was a divide between Black churches and white churches, but after the storm churches had to combine black and white congregations, whether Catholic or Baptist or Methodist or Lutheran, because there weren’t enough members to keep individual churches together.
Baudot said she hopes to have more events like the one Thursday in coming months.
“We’re all so hungry for culture, and we’ve all been put away for 18 months, so coming out of this is an eye-opener and it just makes us all grateful,” she said.
Baudot thanked Chris Robert with Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, Lauren Leonpacher with the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoraction Act, along with Bayou Teche Museum Director Marcia Patout and the Smithsonian.