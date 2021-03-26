Disputes between factions heat up during committee meetings

As expected, the regular meeting of the Iberia Parish Council Wednesday night was fairly sedate, with few changes to proposed legislation and a smattering of resolutions passed to handle the usual business of budgetary adjustments, board appointments and presentations from members of the public.
During committee hearings, however, the ongoing battle between the factions within the council were far more prevalent, with council members becoming visibly frustrated as a discussion over how to pare down the parish’s property portfolio caused tempers to flare.
During the Executive Committee hearing, a proposal that the council hire real estate agent Pat Caffrey to help evaluate and prepare parish properties for sale ran into opposition from the council’s legal council, who said that the move would infringe on the day-to-day operation turf of the parish administration.
“FIrst of all, I have serious concerns as to whether the council can recommend administration hire any one person,” said Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy. “When you begin to designate someone to be hired, you are getting into the administration’s area. Also, you need to specify what specific tasks that person will perform.”
District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry said he proposed the move as a way to get the process of downsizing the parish’s holdings moving. The discussion over reducing the number of properties has been a recurring issue before the council since 2019.
“I’m trying to kick start this to get things going,” Landry said. “We all had these big lists of things we wanted to do, and wish we had gotten more done. Mr. Caffrey did work with the city (of New Iberia), and they were very happy with the results. I wish we could be a lot more aggressive than this.”
After rewording the resolution to remove Caffrey from consideration and simply have the administration designate a list of properties to be sold and present it to the council by April 28, it still hit resistance from District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier and District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown.
“I cannot support the resolution,” Olivier said. “The administration has told us that they don’t have the time and they don’t have the manpower to put together the list.”
District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard said that the resolution would get the process rolling without tying the administration’s hands to specific hires, properties or options.
Olivier said he would prefer that each council member speak with the administration themselves to discuss which properties in their districts could be liquidated.
“We don’t need a resolution to go talk to (Iberia Parish President) Larry (Richard),” Olivier said.
District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan, already frustrated after Olivier asked the committee chairman to have Trahan direct his comments to him instead of to individual council members, stood up to leave the meeting after calling for the question of the substitute motion several times.
“We’ve already done this,” he said. “We are just spinning our wheels. If we don’t want to do anything then nothing will get done.”
After a few moments, Trahan resumed his seat.
The resolution to have the administration generate a list of properties finally passed out of committee, with Brown as the only opposing vote. It will go before the full council for further debate next month.