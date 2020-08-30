Discussion of changes to boards on St. Mary Parish Council agenda

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council will be talking about changes to some of its boards at its special meeting Wednesday night.
The council pushed the meeting back from last Wednesday as Hurricane Laura was approaching.
First, the council will discuss and take action to remove two members, Harris J. Soileau Sr.
and Hillary “Pookie” Acosta, for cause from the board of commissioners of the Gravity Sub-Drainage District No. 1 of Gravity Drainage District No. 2.
A resolution will also be considered to approve an election in Parish Recreation District No. 4 on Dec. 5 to authorize the levy of a special tax for the district.
Other resolutions on the agenda dealing with several parish capital projects include:
• Authorizing a contract with Barriere Construction Co. for asphaltic concrete roadway Improvements to St. Joseph and Oaklawn Areas.
• Authorizing execution of a grant contract relative to construct sidewalks in Centerville and Patterson and for a videoconferencing system at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.
• Authorizing a contract with Southern Constructors LLC for a Landfill Access Road Improvements Project at Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill.
• Authorizing the execution of a Certificates of Substantial Completion for the Thermoplastic Pavement Striping of Irish Bend Road Project, the Zenor Road and Airport Road Improvements project and roadway improvements to Victoria-Riverside Road.
The council will also consider re-appointing Wayne Cantrell Jr. to the Wax Lake East Drainage District representing Berwick, Bayou Vista, Patterson and Calumet and a resolution of respect in memory of Coach Alfred Francis Tregle.
The St. Mary Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fifth floor of the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin.