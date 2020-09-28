Louisiana State Parks are offering multiple discounts on overnight stays to encourage outdoor travel in the cooler months. Many campers say the mild Louisiana winter is their favorite time of year to hike the trails or fish when bass are biting, but the mosquitos are not.
Adult travelers of any age can save 30% on a cabin, campsite, group camp, or lodge at five Louisiana State Parks. The online discount code WINTER30 is valid October 1 to December 31, 2020, on reservations at the following state parks:
North Toledo Bend State Park; Zwolle, LA
Lake Bistineau State Park; Doyline, LA
Lake Claiborne State Park; Homer, LA
Lake D’Arbonne State Park; Farmerville, LA
Chemin-A-Haut State Park; Bastrop, LA
Visitors can use the WINTER30 discount starting Monday, September 28, to book stays for October through December using the Louisiana State Parks online reservations system at www.ReserveLaStateParks.com.
Campers 62 years old and over can save 50% on their campsite when they reserve using the code 62PLUS. This offer is valid at all Louisiana State Parks from now until December 31, 2020.
For more information about Louisiana State Parks visit LaStateParks.com, or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.