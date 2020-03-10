Disciplinary board recommends 1 year suspension for Romero

The Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board released its recommendation Friday that New Iberia attorney Shane Romero should be suspended from practicing law for one year as punishment for actions he took during his campaign for a city judgeship in 2014.
That recommendation now goes to the Louisiana Supreme Court for adjudication.
According to the Disciplinary Committee’s report, Romero violated several rules of professional conduct, including falsifying evidence or counsel or assisting a witness to testify falsely, violating or attempting to violate the Rules of Professional Conduct, commission of a criminal act, and engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.
Disciplinary action against attorneys through the LADB starts with a complaint, which is investigated. Then, if grounds for the complaint are found, it is sent to a Hearing Committee. That body makes a recommendation of sanctions, but cannot enforce any punishment. The recommendation is sent to a Disciplinary Committee for a hearing. That committee issues the final recommendation to the Supreme Court.
The charges against Romero stem from a campaign flyer he had printed while running for the New Iberia City Judge seat against Trey Haik. Romero admitted that he subsequently lied to investigators from the state’s Board of Ethics about who paid for the flyers. He also admitted to attempting to have Paul Camacho, who Romero gave money to pay for the flyers, sign a false affidavit saying that Camacho had actually used his own money to pay for the printing.
Camacho later wore a wire for investigators while Romero attempted to get him to take the blame for the flyers.
Romero pleaded guilty in November 2016 to a single misdemeanor count of violating state campaign finance law. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed its charges against Romero in October 2018.
At the Hearing Committee meeting in April 2019, Deputy Disciplinary Counsel Robert S. Kennedy Jr. had initially recommended a two-year suspension of Romero’s law license, but the hearing committee recommended Romero be suspended for one year, with three months deferred. Kennedy said the more onerous activity was in trying to cover up the relatively minor crime.
The Disciplinary Board’s recommendation released Friday makes no mention of any deferral.
Dane S. Ciolino, representing Romero, said during the Disciplinary Committee hearing that even the lighter sanction the hearing committee recommended was too strict, using the 2008 case of U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond as a baseline.
Richmond had filed a notice stating that he lived within a city council district in New Orleans when the board determined he did not. Although the Disciplinary Committee agreed that the Richmond case was relevant, it also wrote that Romero’s actions went beyond Richmond’s.
“Additionally, (Romero) here attempted to convince a third party to sign a false affidavit which he intended to submit in connection with the ODC investigation,” the recommendation read. “In so doing, he also deceived his own attorneys in connection with the information sought to be included in the affidavit. Considering the circumstances presented and the jurisprudence discussed above, the board recommends that respondent be suspended for one year.