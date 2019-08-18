Disciplinary action against city employees to be discussed at St. Martinville City Council meeting

ST. MARTINVILLE — In what is becoming a semi-regular occurrence, the St. Martinville City Council will be discussing disciplinary action against several city employees at its meeting Monday evening as disputes between Mayor Melinda Mitchell and the council continue to roil.
One topic of discussion is the recent suspension without pay of Public Works Maintenance Supervisor Brian Touchet, who inherited what seems to be one of the most volatile jobs within the administration.
Earlier this year, the council handled complaints against then-supervisor Charles Rader, suspending him for two days after an allegation of using inappropriate language was levelled against him. Those complaints eventually led to Rader’s termination in March.
Touchet was hired in April. Since his hire, he has been suspended once for two days in July after he used profanity during an argument with Mark Brignac, the owner of a mobile home park who has been at the center of a disagreement with the city over maintenance of his park’s power lines. Brignac, coincidentally, is on Monday’s agenda to discuss refunding of a permit for work at a car wash he owns in St. Martinville. In a phone call last week, Brignac said he “would not spend another penny” in St. Martinville until Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper is out of office. Prosper has refused to order city work crews to replace power poles on one side of Brignac’s Evangeline Mobile Home Park, claiming the trailers in the park are blocking the city’s right-of-way to access the poles.
The latest suspension comes after Touchet said he met with Mitchell last week over allegations that Public Works crews were doing work on private property, specifically a fire-damaged home owned by a brother of District 3 Councilman Dennis Paul Williams. Touchet said he cut the meeting short and asked to be put on paid leave lending Monday’s meeting. Mitchell instead put Touchet on unpaid leave, claiming he had used disrespectful language and slammed a door on his way out of the meeting.
The issue of crews working on private property became an issue after the mayor’s husband, Lawrence “Nanny” Mitchell, was given a civic restraining order preventing him from speaking to Public Works crews or visiting the Public Works barn after an incident he claimed involved a crew removing a fallen tree stump from private property. A discussion of further action regarding that civil order is also on Monday’s agenda.
After that incident, documents surfaced showing that Mayor Mitchell had Public Works employees dig and lime a trench on her property after a sewage backup in her home. District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier has asked that the council discuss a possible ethics violation arising from that work.
Mitchell has asked that Touchet’s job performance and disciplinary action be discussed during the meeting. Fuselier also requested a discussion of possible sanctions against Mitchell for not following the City Charter in suspending employees, in addition to a possible ordinance preventing the mayor from moving personnel from positions they were hired for into new positions without council approval.
The council also has two items on the agenda dealing with disciplinary action against Zoning and Safety Manager Shedrick Berard. District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph is requesting a discussion of Berard’s last suspension, issued after the council issued a resolution apologizing for Berard’s claims at a June meeting that inaccurate information on an accident report kept him from completing an insurance claim. The officers requested an apology from Berard, which he has not issued.
Fuselier is also requesting a discussion of further disciplinary action for what he calls Berard’s continued unsatisfactory job performance.
Joseph also is requesting a discussion of errors in the city’s accounting department, with a possible executive session. In a phone call last week, Joseph claimed that current Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst has not been held to the same standard as Berard, who resigned as CAO in April under fire for issues in the department. Joseph said errors in payroll, one of the many complaints against Berard, have continued under Gutekunst’s watch.
Gutekunst was hired in June to replace Berard. Fuselier also has asked to discuss the cost of work done by Faulk and Winkler, the private accounting firm hired to clean up the city’s books after Berard resigned.
Fuselier also asked for a discussion of the job performance of City Lineman Cassius Bourda for his failure to respond to “on call” phone calls from Police Department. Mitchell had requested Bourda be given a raise at the council’s last meeting after a new lineman was hired at a higher pay grade.
The St. Martinville City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.