Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center restructures management team

The newly restructured management team for the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center includes, from left, Treasurer Carol Gaignard, Board President Anesha Burgess, Board Vice President Alex DeClouet and Board Secretary and Center Executive Director John Indest.
The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center has restructured its management team with the resignation of Joanie Kraker as President of the Board of Directors, according to a prepared statement from the center.
Kraker has been on the Board for over 40 years, serving in many capacities, including President for the past four years. She will still serve as a member of the Board.
The new president of the board is Anesha Burgess, who has served as Vice President for the past four years.
Burgess is a graduate of New Iberia Senior High and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She has a son, JaTyric, and a grandchild, Reign. Burgess worked with the Boys and Girls Club for 16 years and has been employed at the Marcus Bryant Law Firm for the past five years.
In the statement, Burgess said she recalled as a child seeing so many people in front of the center and later understanding why they were there.
“Now I am here helping those who need a helping hand,” she said. “It feels good knowing that I am a part of a board that looks out for the best interests of the people in our very own community.”
Replacing Burgess as vice president is Alex DeClouet, the oldest of Paul and Shirley DeClouet’s seven children.
He is a graduate of Catholic High and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
DeClouet worked in banking and marketing for over 30 years, including providing consulting on customer service research. He lived in Baton Rouge, Memphis and Mobile before returning to New Iberia 10 years ago to be closer to his three sons and extended family.
“I wanted to get involved in the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center because of the great love my parents had for supporting the Center and helping the poor,” he said. “My involvement is, in part, in honor of their commitment and example.”
Carol Gaignard continues on the board as treasurer and John Indest continues as secretary and executive director.
“The Center has been serving the community for over 45 years,” Indest said. “We welcome new leadership to the board and look forward to continuing to help those in need.”