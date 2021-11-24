Disch-DeClouet provides emergency assistance to residents

The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center relies on individual donations to provide emergency assistance to Iberia Parish residents needing help with utility bills, rent, clothing, food, medicine, dental work, burial assistance and other needs.

 The Daily Iberian Files

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

What they do: The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center is a non-profit, faith-based organization that provides emergency assistance with no waiting period to the people of Iberia Parish, helping with utility bills, rent, clothing, food, medicine, dental, burial assistance and others.

When they’re open: Monday through Thursday

Where they are: 432 Bank Avenue, New Iberia

Why they need you: The center can assist up to 30 clients a day. Approximately 35 dedicated volunteers staff the center, which is funded primarily through individual donations, although it also receives funds from the United Way of Iberia and several New Iberia churches.

How to help: If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian’s office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to:

Help the Helpers

c/o The Daily Iberian

P.O. Box 9290

New Iberia, LA 70562

All donations received are split evenly among the nine charities that are part of the Help the Helper drive unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.

Tags

Load comments