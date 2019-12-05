When it comes to helping the poor and needy in Iberia Parish, there’s been no organization that’s done it quite like the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center.
The organization runs a wide array of programs that range from utility and rent assistance to simply being able to obtain a gallon of milk for parents to give to their children.
Folks who have trouble getting food and clothes for themselves, or even paying their rent or utility bills can all head to the social service center when they open each day for a chance at getting some help.
Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center is one of eight organizations chosen by The Daily Iberian for its annual Help the Helpers program. The initiative aims to provide assistance to local nonprofit agencies that help the poor and needy during the holiday season.
The self-described mission of Disch-DeClouet is to serve the poor and needy of Iberia Parish with immediate assistance for critical and basic human needs, including food, clothing, utility and housing assistance, medicine and other needs.
Rent assistance is usually the service that is in highest demand, but food and clothing assistance are often frequently asked for by those who head to the center.
Disch-DeClouet also receives donations monthly through the Milk Fund, a partnered program with The Daily Iberian to supply local residents with milk.
Located off Bank Street, the center regularly sees people lining up every morning for services that they can use, especially during the holiday season.
The center is run by John Indest, who assumed the executive director role for the organization after former director Carol Gaignard retired after more than 40 years leading the social service center.
Disch-DeClouet operates with a staff of volunteers who help those who show up looking for assistance. Along with the monetary and goods donations, the staff also offers prayer and spiritual support for those going through tough times.
Cash or check donations for Help the Helpers can be taken to The Daily Iberian office at 124 E. Main St. or mailed to Help the Helpers at The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, LA 70562. Checks should be made to Help the Helpers.
Contributions can be marked for a specific participating Help the Helpers nonprofit organization or can be divided among all 10. Donors’ names will be published by the newspaper in an Honor Roll listing.