Disch-DeClouet Center provides emergency assistance

The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center provides emergency assistance to residents in need of help with utility payments, rent, clothing, food and other needs. Disch-DeClouet is one of Help the Helpers progras The Daily Iberian raises funds for each December through public donations.

What they do: The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center is a non-profit, faith-based organization which provides emergency assistance with no waiting period to the people of Iberia Parish with utility bills, rent, clothing, food, medicine, dental, burial assistance and others.

When they’re open: Monday through Thursday

Where they are: 432 Bank Avenue, New Iberia

Why they need you: The center can assist up to 30 clients a day. Approximately 35 dedicated volunteers staff the center, which is funded primarily through individual donations, although it also receives funds from the United Way of Iberia and several New Iberia churches.

How to help: If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian's office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to:

Help the Helpers

c/o The Daily Iberian

P.O. Box 9290

New Iberia, LA 70562

All donations received are split evenly among the nine charities that are part of the Help the Helper drive unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.

