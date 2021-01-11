A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Iberia Parish Tuesday at 8 a.m. to help hurricane survivors.
No appointments are necessary. This center will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The center will be located at the Iberia Parish Airfield, Old Runway, Site No. 1, 4917 Industrial Dr.
In order to ensure everyone’s safety, DRCs operate under strict COVID-19 guidelines.
Masks or face coverings must be worn and social distancing must be practiced.
FEMA employees can answer your questions, check on your application and accept documents to scan them into the registration system and return them to you immediately.
Additional centers are open in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any center in the state. To locate the closest center or check on the status of a DRC prior to a visit to ensure the facility is open and its hours of operation, visit: egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.
Survivors don’t need to visit a center to apply or update their applications. To ask individual questions or submit information:
Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.