The Diocese of Lafayette has announced the closure of all its Catholic schools as Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura approach the region.
In a press release Sunday afternoon, a Diocese spokesperson said all Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Lafayette will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27, with classes resuming on Friday, August 28.
According to the Diocese statement, parents are asked to watch their children’s school’s communications system for updates and relevant information over the coming days.