The second week of hearings on the 2020 Iberia Parish operating budget hit some deep water as the parish council learned that the parish’s Royalty Fund revenue would be far lower than expected for 2019, which does not bode well for 2020.
The revenue for the Royalty Fund comes from state payments to the parish for its portion of oil, gas and mineral royalties collected each quarter. According to Iberia Parish Chief Financial Officer Kim Segura, the parish has collected only $396,000 in royalty revenue for the first two quarters, and the third quarter payment is expected to continue the diminishing trend.
“In 2018, we were at $916,000 for the year,” Segura said. “In 2019, it was budgeted at $800,000. We’ve had to drop that to $700,000.”
Prior to 2016, the parish would pull in as much as $6 million per year in royalty payments. Back then, the monies were used to fund the parish’s road maintenance fund and other capital improvements. As that money dried up during the slump in the energy sector, the parish has lost the ability to fund its road maintenance projects, unless they are covered through state or federal grants.
“We really have no control of the revenue,” District 8 Councilman Ricky Gonsoulin said. “And all of the debt we are having to cover was laid on before most of you got here.”
Parish President Larry Richard addressed the situation as one needing immediate attention.
“We got a lot of talking to do,” Richard said. “We need to find dollars for our infrastructure. You see what we got for roads. Two hundred thousand this year, $250,000 next year. Most people don’t know we are down to five guys in our road department. And we can’t hire another guy, because then we wouldn’t have money for material for him to use.”
Gonsoulin pointed to the charter amendment which failed in Saturday’s election as a symptom of the problem.
“If we can’t even pass a simple amendment to update the language in our home rule charter, we need to put a game plan together,” Gonsoulin said, referring to the road tax which failed in the fall of 2018.
District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown put it in simpler terms.
“Until you convince the people that there is no money in the Royalty Fund, they won’t pass a tax,” he said. “They are used to being told there’s no money, then they would take more out of Royalty.”
“Well, we aren’t bonding no more for roads,” Council Chairman Paul G. Landry said. “What we’ve got is what we’ve got. We’re giving the people what they wanted.”
Part of the council’s problem is that debt service on previous road bonds is still being paid off. The current road bond won’t be satisfied until 2023. Another bond for bridge replacements across the parish is also weighing on the parish’s finances, as is the bond for the Isle of Iberia RV Resort, formerly known as the RVera.
District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin also noted that the current council came into office with the clouds of this fiscal storm already gathering.
“We needed to make some hard decisions,” Gachassin said. “And we did.”
Not all of the funds discussed were as dire as the Royalty Fund. The parish has funding through millages or taxes for its rabies control, mosquito control, tourist commission, communications district, public building maintenance and health unit funds.
And, according to Segura’s estimate, the parish’s TIF district is doing well as sales taxes have increased over the past 12 months.
There is still concern over the Criminal Justice Facility Fund, however. One of the two millages that used to go toward the expense of operating the parish jail and courthouse was zeroed out this year over concerns that it might be deemed unconstitutional, leaving an operation that was already operating at a deficit even moreso.
The council will continue to hold its budget hearings over the next two Monday nights. The final adoption of the budget is set for Nov. 4.