DI staffers, Lang campaign bring donated supplies and food to Moss Bluff

Members of The Daily Iberian staff, along with help from members of the community, made a trip to Moss Bluff Saturday to distribute donations and food to people still affected after the passage of Hurricane Laura.
Circulation Manager Justin Bourque drove the effort, enlisting help from businesses and individuals across Iberia Parish.
After putting out a call for donations earlier this week, the community responded, including monetary donations and donations of goods for the trip.
Bourque said donations poured in from Duffy’s Diner, Chick-fil-A of New Iberia, Cajun Glaze Donuts, New Life Recovery Center, Sir Speedy, the law office of Kay Pitman Clark, National Welding Supply, Doyle’s Daiquiris, Cantina’s, and Bourbon Hall.
In addition to the Daily Iberian staffers, members of the Brett Lang for Marshal political campaign were on hand to help distribute the donations.