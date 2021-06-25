Detained US journalist allowed to speak to US Embassy in Myanmar

Family for detained journalist and former Daily Iberian reporter Danny Fenster said that he was finally allowed to speak to staff from the U.S. Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar a month after being seized at an airport as he prepared to fly home for a vacation.
“He was able to speak on the phone with the American Embassy in Yangon and, while we still don’t know much, by all accounts he seems to be in good form and unharmed,” Bryan Fenster, Danny’s brother, posted on a social media group. “We’re cautiously optimistic that we’re on the right track and hopefully we will be able to speak with him soon.”
Danny Fenster, 37, was detained at the Yangon Airport on May 25 as he prepared to board a flight to Kuala Lampur on his way home for a surprise visit to his family in Detroit.
The law Fenster is charged under, Section 505-A of the Myanmar Penal Code, was put into place on Feb. 14 as the ruling military junta cracked down on dissent after it seized power on Feb. 1. According to Frontier Myanmar, the news website and magazine where Fenster serves as managing editor, Section 505-A has been widely used against journalists, activists and social media users in the months since democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was deposed.
The charge carries a prison term of up to three years.
His charging hearing came on June 17, after 25 days in detention with no word on his treatment or condition from Myanmar officials.
Another American journalist who had been held in Myanmar, Nathan Maung, was released on June 14. Maung, who co-founded Kamayut Media in Yangon, Myanmar, had been arrested March 9 and held for 91 days under a similar law that made encouraging dissent against the military a criminal act. He was released from Insein Prison in Yangon and flew back to the U.S.
In Michigan, the state legislature passed a resolution this week urging the Biden administration and U.S. Department of State to secure Fenster’s release and return him to the U. S. immediately.
Friends of Danny Fenster will gather in New Iberia on the plaza in front of City Hall Sunday evening at 7 p.m. for a vigil calling for his safe return.