Despite record-breaking harvest numbers last two years, ASCl sees drop-off

If you’ve passed a Christmas holiday in Iberia Parish, then you know the fragrant scent of burning sugar cane fields as farmers work through the harvesting season.
While some may complain about the coughing, wheezing and sneezing the smoke may cause, for farmers it is the scent of money. Iberia is the biggest sugar- producing parish in Louisiana, which is the biggest sugar-producing state in the union. So that smoke is, quite literally, the smell of progress.
Unlike the last two years, though, there is less cane burning than usual. After two years of record-breaking crops, the 2019 harvest is looking a little flat.
James Simon, the general manager of the American Sugar Cane League, took a few minutes to talk about the harvest and how the industry in general is doing.
It is still early, but how is this year’s harvest going so far?
“We’ve got mills that are going to be running through the end of the year, then into the first few days of the new year. Some have shut down already for the year, but others continue to process. The crop is a little off from the last five years.”
Last year the mud damaged the fields during harvest. Is that affecting this crop?
“We think so. In addition to that, we had a dry spell middle months of the summer, in June and July. We didn’t get the growth we usually do in those months.
The rains came on in August, but that couldn’t make up for those dry months. Then that freeze around Nov. 13 knocked the crop back. That’s having an affect on the harvest now.”
How far off is the projection for this year’s yield?
“Well, three of the last five years, we’ve had record crops. Compared to the most recent years, this year’s projection’s are a little off. There’s no question the crop is not what we’d like to be. It’s going to create a little hardship in the industry.”
Is the low volume affecting the mills?
“It’s going to tighten up everybody. You don’t go from record crops to subpar without some financial stress. I think mills are in strong financial position, so I don’t expect any catastrophic effects. Everyone is going to have to tighten up their belts. But we’ll manage through.”
There has been talk of lifting tariffs to allow sugar imports. Will that affect local growers?
“The sugar industry is based on a national market. Louisiana alone is not a national market. Sugar beet growers in the Midwest had a really bad crop. So in order to maintain strong domestic supply, they’re bringing in sugar from offshore. Hopefully that won’t cause any upset in the market.
But it has absolutely nothing to do with tariffs. The United States Department of Agriculture is tasked with balancing the U.S. sugar market. That means bringing in exports when production is down within the parameters of the USDA.”