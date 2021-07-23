Derouen named principal at Caneview Elementary School

Jennifer Derouen was announced as Caneview Elementary School’s new principal at Wednesday night’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting, with a large group of friends and family crowding the room to show support.
Derouen, who described herself as a product of the Iberia Parish school system, said she was looking forward to the challenge of leading the school after years of teaching at North Lewis Elementary School.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said at the meeting that Derouen had distinguished herself even before the interview process for a new principal took place due to the improvement plan she submitted to improve the managerial and academic aspects of Caneview.
“Caneview Elementary has been underperforming in the past few years and has the potential to become an ‘A’ school with the right leadership,” Laviolette said. “It is the committee’s belief that Jennifer Derouen possesses the skills necessary for this challenge.”
Laviolette said Derouen has extensive experience with all of the Tier I curriculums as well as strength in disciplinary strategies and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).
The superintendent added that Derouen is also a collaborative team leader and a solutions oriented leader.
Derouen thanked the board and administrative staff for the IPSB for the selection, and added that although it was her dream to retire at North Lewis she was guided by principals, mentors, supervisors and colleagues to use her skills to reach other teachers in a leadership position.
Derouen is a NISH graduate and also has a son who was a 2019 graduate of NISH. She also has 15 years in the IPSB system.
“I look forward to the next chapter of my life as a Caneview Cub working alongside the staff and students,” she said.