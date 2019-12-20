Deputies looking for suspect who stole wallet, credit card

On Nov. 21, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 500 block of Weeks Island Road in reference to the theft of a wallet.
The suspect obtained the victims credit card from the stolen wallet and used it to make purchases at several local businesses. Surveillance footage from the businesses revealed,
the suspect to be a white male with facial hair, wearing a blue jacket.
After making the purchases, he entered the passenger side of a red Chevrolet Silverado and fled the scene.
If you have any information pertaining to any crime, call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS (8477) or use our new and FREE P3 Tips App to leave a web tip. Telephone calls and website tips remain anonymous and you could earn a cash reward up to $1,000.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.