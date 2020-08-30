Demolition projects to be discussed at New Iberia City Council meeting

Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the New Iberia City Council are set to discuss demolition projects at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting.
DeCourt will bring up a discussion item during the meeting that deals with restarting the demolition projects the city had put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mayor will also introduce the topic of a potential ordinance that would fine property owners who throw out furniture or other debris that is too large for collection at the road.
In other business, several candidates running for office are set to announce their candidacy at the meeting. Those include District Attorney Bo Duhe, district judge candidate Thailund Porter-Green, and candidate for city council Dede Johnson Reid.
A resolution to appoint Kevin Zarangue as director to the Board of Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and the Community Development Authority will be voted on during the meeting.
Another resolution recognizing Eddie Delahoussaye and his induction into the Fairgrounds Racing Hall of Fame, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and U.S. Racing Hall of Fame will be voted on as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.