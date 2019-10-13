Demolition of blighted properties on New Iberia City Council agenda

The New Iberia City Council will discuss the demolition of 14 properties at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The council will hold public hearings for 14 blighted properties, and the demolition of those buildings.
The properties include 806 Buckeye Street, 807 Bush Alley, 505 Dore Alley, 625 Emery Lewis Avenue, 1405 Iberia Street, 221 Johnson Alley, 543 Lafayette Street, 720 Mary Street, 107 Monterey Street, 802 E. Pershing Street, 133 Reynolds Street, 604 Rosalie Street, 711 Rosalie Street and 203 School Alley.
Of those properties, seven are in District 5, four are in District 2, one in District 1, one in District 3 and one in District 5.
The council will also discuss the Department of Transportation and Development’s railroad crossing projects in New Iberia.
Councilman David Broussard will request that the council send a resolution to DOTD requesting to move several railroad crossing projects to the highest priority level at the meeting.
Those projects include installing safety warning arms and flashing lights at Julia Street, Dale Street, Weeks Street and Iberia Street. It also includes elevating the railroad tracks at the Louisiana 14 to French Street.
A project is also on tap by the DOTD to close the railroad crossing at Caroline Street, and the potential resolution will have the City Council opposing that specific measure.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.