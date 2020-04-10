Demand for ventilators dips again — state DH

For the third straight day, the state Department of Health reported a slight decrease in the demand for ventilators dedicated to COVID-19 patients in the state.
On Wednesday, the state said there were 490 COID-19 patients on ventilators. That number dropped by 17, to 473, in Thursday’s report. According to the latest data, hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients rose only slightly to 2,014, up 31 from 1,983 on Wednesday.
While the number of COVID-19 deaths climbed by 50 Ω to 702 on Thursday, that is 20 fewer deaths than had been seen over the previous two days. The state reported 70 deaths on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.
During the same time period, LDH said 18,283 cases of COVID-19 were identified in the state, an increase of 1,253. That is up after a lower reported increase of less than 800 Wednesday and more in line with the 1,417 increase seen from Monday to Tuesday.
Tensas Parish continues to hold the distinction of being the only one of the state’s 64 parishes with no reported COVID-19 infections. According to state reports, it is also the only parish to have no recorded COVID-19 tests.
In Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases rose Thursday to 108 from Wednesday’s total of 97, based on 512 tests in the parish so far. The death toll from COVID-19 rose by one, to five, in Iberia Parish.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise from 112 to 127, with the number of COVID-19-attributed deaths rising to six. There have only been 149 COVID-19 tests performed in the parish.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose from 81 on Wednesday to 89 in Thursday’s report, with 334 tests performed in the parish. The parish also reported its first COVID-19-related death Thursday.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase of 18 cases, from the 285 reported Wednesday to 303 on Thursday, with 7,685 tests performed. The parish has reported 11 deaths from COVID-19.
New Orleans was at 5,242 cases, a rise of 172 cases from 5,070 on Wednesday, based on 23.053 COVID-19 tests performed to date. The parish added 16 deaths overnight, climbing to 224. The Jefferson Parish’s case count has risen by 388 to 4,480 from 4,092 on Tuesday with nine additional deaths reported, bringing that tally to 158. There have been 5,085 COVID-19 tests administered there.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 4,971 tests as of Thursday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 81,948 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose 261 Thursday to 3,808 — including 82 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 3,3103 with 35 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 3,258 cases reported and 140 deaths.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 2,935 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 418 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group and more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
There are 2,924 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 19 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group has 1,889 cases and four reported deaths. The under 18 group has 166 cases total, with one death reported.
By gender, the state’s report shows women making up the largest part — 55 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state,with men comprising 40 percent and the other five percent identified as unknown or other.
The Wednesday update on nursing homes in the state showed COVID-19 cases have been reported as 91, up from 70 on Monday, of the 436 nursing homes and long-term living facilities in Louisiana. Those cases affect 557 residents, an increase from 363 two days ago. So far, 130 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths, or 20 percent, are residents of long-term care facilities or nursing homes.
Updates on nursing home cases are given two days a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays.
In many cases, according to LDH, health care providers outside of the long-term care facility test and diagnose residents with COVID-19. The facilities then self-report positive cases to LDH.
A report LDH released Monday showed more than 70 percent of the victims who have died from COVID-19 in the state are African American. LDH figures showed that 70.48 percent, or 361, of the fatalities recorded as of Monday were in the state’s black community, with 28.61 percent, or 146 victims, listed as white. Five victims were identified as Asian.
The report also indicated that 2 percent of the fatalities, or 10 victims, identified as Hispanic.