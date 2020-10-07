Delta now a major hurricane, headed to La.

Hurricane Delta, which rapidly intensified from a tropical storm to a major Category 4 hurricane Tuesday morning, could be the fourth named storm to hit the Louisiana coast this week if the forecast track holds true.
The storm was located 905 miles from New Iberia at 4 p.m. Tuesday and moving west-northwest at 17 mph. it was forecast to make a more north-northeast turn Friday, still as a major hurricane (Category 3 or above) before making landfall in southwest or south central Louisiana late Friday or early Saturday potentially with winds between 111 and 129 mph.
Life threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane force winds are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana, the National Weather Service said in a statement. The 7 p.m. track had the Teche Area and Vermilion Bay on the east side of the projected track. The forecast track could change over the next couple of days.
Hurricane and storm surge watches likely will be issued today for a portion of the area, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 4 p.m. update.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Category 2 storms sustain extremely dangerous winds that will cause extensive damage. Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks.
Rain totals of 4-7 inches for south central Louisiana were expected through Sunday, possibly heavier in some areas.
Hurricane Delta had top winds of 145 mph Tuesday afternoon and was expected to hit the Yucatan Peninsula beach resorts near Cozumel today with dangerous storm surge of 6 to 9 feet or higher.
The storm was relatively small, though powerful. Hurricane force winds extended 10-20 mph from the center at 4 p.m. Wednesday with tropical storm force winds extending 40 to 80 miles from the center.
The Weather Company meteorological scientist Michael Ventrice said Delta is the fastest storm to intensify from a tropical depression to a Category 4 storm in modern records.
Delta is the strongest Greek alphabet-named Atlantic hurricane on record, according to a tweet from Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University. Delta is the 25th named storm of the season, with 21 named storms from the standard list of names. Delta is the fourth named storm from the Greek alphabet list. There were 28 named storms in 2005, most in recorded history.
Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents to take the storm seriously.
“Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana,” Edwards said Tuesday in declaring a state of emergency. “Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials. Now is the time to make preparations for Delta’s impacts. All of Louisiana’s coast is in the tracking cone, and we are well aware that impacts can be felt outside of the track.
“We have seen an active hurricane season already, with a devastating hit in Southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura. It would be a mistake for anyone in Louisiana to let down their guard. Be prepared.”
Tropical Storm Cristobal in June and Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura in August were the thre previous named storms to make landfall in the state this year.
The last time three named storms hit Louisiana before this year was 2005 with hurricanes Cindy, Katrina and Rita, the latter two of which were Category 5 hurricanes that led to severe flooding and wind damage to the southern part of the state.
Cleco said in a prepared statement that it was activating its storm teams and securing additional workers and equipment to respond if the storm continues along its forecast track.
Customers were urged to
• Prepare a storm kit. Gather supplies you might need for an outage, including a flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.
• Clear patio furniture and other objects that could move in high winds and cause damage or injury.
• Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.
• Test run portable generators. Do not connect portable generators to your home’s electrical wiring and never operate a generator in an enclosed space like a garage.
• Call 911 and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation involving electricity.