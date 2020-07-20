Delta Media Corporation announced the launch of its newest station, broadcasting in and serving Lafayette. KFXZ AM News Talk 98.5 launched Wednesday July 15. KFXZ will broadcast on its heritage 1520 AM frequency with the assist of an FM translator at 98.5 FM.
News Talk 98.5 will serve the Lafayette market with a 24/7 news talk format. Featuring shows from Glenn Beck, Joe Pags, Ben Shapiro, Lars Larson, Todd Schnitt, and many more. News Talk 98.5 will also simulcast on KLCJ 104.1 in Lake Charles as the only FM News Talk station in the market.
News Talk 98.5 is available online at www.newstalk985.com, in both the Apple iOS and Google Play app stores, Apple Car Play, Android Audio, and by asking Alexa to play the News Talk 985.
Connect with them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newstalk985/, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/newstalk985/, and Twitter https://twitter.com/newstalk985.
GM Chuck Wood remarked: “We are excited to add another format to our portfolio of stations. We are proud of our diverse group of radio and television stations and believe that we are offering a News Talk alternative in Lafayette. This now gives us seven different formats in Lafayette nearly serving every segment of the population.”