Delicious food, Broadway tunes for IPAL supporters

The Iberia Performing Arts League’s annual fundraiser for its spring musical is here again, with event organizers expecting a memorable night with delicious food.
Broadway, Bites and Bubblies provides IPAL patrons with the opportunity to singalong with cast members and enjoy signature drinks and meals by local chefs, and it’s all for a good cause.
The event takes place Friday at 7 p.m., and organizer Maggie Simon said all who attend can expect a good time.
What is Broadway, Bites and Bubblies?
Broadway, Bites and Bubblies helps to fund the orchestra, which is an integral part of the spring musical each year. The idea behind BBB was that IPAL is a little hidden treasure here in New Iberia. Also hidden in our town are wonderful chefs who enjoy cooking and sharing meals with friends. Everyone enjoys a fun champagne cocktail so we put all three together: Broadway, Bites and Bubblies!!
What kind of menu items can be expected at the event?
Each year we have a speciality champagne cocktail (bubblies) along with wine and beer. We also have “guest chefs” volunteer to prepare special dishes that they enjoy sharing. This year we have shrimp jambalaya, crawfish fettuccine, pork loin with a pepper jelly glaze, corn and crab bisque, shrimp and veggie pasta salad, shrimp étouffée, spinach Madeline, homemade blackberry cobbler, fancy sugar cookies and more.
What entertainment can be expected at the event?
The cast members from the current musical, The Music Man, as well as cast members from previous IPAL productions will be providing entertainment for the evening. They will sing familiar songs from Broadway musicals and the attendees will be encouraged to join in.
Where is it being held and how does someone pay to go?
BBB is held at the home of Tommy and Mary Carol Leblanc in the Shadows Bend neighborhood in New Iberia. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by contacting Doc Voorhies at 364-1975, Maggie Simon at 658-0222 or IPAL at IPAL@cox.net. Tickets are also available at American Title Company at 616 S. Lewis Street, Suite F in New Iberia.