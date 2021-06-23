Delcambre to be focus of this week’s Positively Iberia! radio program on KANE

The town of Delcambre will be the focus of this week’s Positively Iberia! radio show.
The town, which straddles the Iberia-Vermilion parish line, will have several citizens and businesses highlighted during the segment, which is sponsored by the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce.
Guests will include Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely, the Greater Iberia Chamber’s Chairman of the Board and Director of the Port of Delcambre and the Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market Wendell Verret, and an update on Delcambre’s retail activity with Shawn Sigur of Shawn’s Cajun Meats and Grocery.
The segment will go live on KANE radio during the Teche Matters show at 107.5 FM or 1240 AM, starting around 10:20 a.m. until 11 a.m.
If interested, you can also listen live online at www.kane1240.com, via the TuneIn app, or by asking your smart speaker to play K.A.N.E.