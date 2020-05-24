Delcambre student receives Meritus Credit Union Scholarship

A Delcambre High School student is the newest recipient of a $2,000 scholarship from the 2020 Meritus Credit Union Scholarship program.
Emilee Lopez, the daughter of Myra and Harry Lopez of Erath, was named the recipient of the award after graduating first in her class with a 4.0 GPA. According to a prepared statement, Lopez plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and major in health information management this fall.
“Although keeping up my grades has been challenging, it has taught me hard work and perseverance,” Emilee wrote in her application essay.
Lopez is described as an all-around good student, playing softball and volleyball as well being a section leader in the marching band.
She was elected class historian, volunteers in her community and successfully completed dual enrollment classes for college credit, according to the statement.
Meritus Credit Union has selected six talented students from its five parish service area. Each student is a 2020 high school graduate and will receive $2,000 each to pursue their higher education goals.
According to the statement, the recipients were selected after displaying remarkable academic achievement, extra-curricular participation and community service.
“It is such an honor for our credit union to be able to invest in the future of our community through this scholarship program,” Connie S. Roy, President and CEO of Meritus said. “Every year we are always blown away by the amount of dedication and enthusiasm each of the applicants display.”
The 2020 Meritus CU Scholarship winners also include Alec Latiolais of St. Martinville Senior High School, Braeden Hebert of Iota High School, Katelyn Blanchard of North Vermilion High School, Michael Furka of St. Thomas More High School and Emma LeBouef of Lafayette High School.