DELCAMBRE — Senior athletes were celebrated Delcambre style Friday night with an event that highlighted the town’s school athletes and also stayed aware of social distancing guidelines.
Delcambre High School’s senior spring athletes rolled through downtown Delcambre in a procession of ATVs and vehicles, with as a little help from the town’s fire department.
Supporters of the athletes gathered in their front yards and parked along the route that started at Saunier Drive and Main Street and rolled all the way of the Shrimp Festival Building.
Usually, Delcambre High School plays host to a variety of senior night festivities that comes along with the final scheduled home game of the year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting the parish, state and country, however, school sports have been canceled and seniors were unable to celebrate those annual tradition in the usual way.
Friday night’s event allowed the senior student-athletes to get some well-deserved recognition from the community and stay safe.
Although it was a brief procession, children and adults cheered with enthusiasm at the ATVs and various other vehicles that had smiling student athletes from the beginning to end.
Those attending the procession were urged to wear orange and black in observance of the Delcambre High colors, and fans were also asked to make signs, blow horns and flash lights to show support.
Julie Hebert, who was sitting in a car near the route, said she was glad that the students were able to have some sort of celebration during the cancelled season.
“I’m glad they have something to do to have support,” she said.