Delcambre Boat Poker Run returns Saturday

If you’ve been to Delcambre, then you know that everything there centers on the water, whether it’s the Shrimp Festival, the blessing of the fleet or the rising floodwaters of a storm.
So it only makes sense that a poker run benefit there would eschew the typical motorcycle rally model in favor of an aquatic reimagining.
That’s what will be happening Saturday when the annual Delcambre Boat Poker Run will kick off to raise money for St. Jude Hospital. Instead of traveling the highways in search of cards to build a winning poker hand, participants will take their boats out from Delcambre to points in Bayou Chene, Henry and Cypremort Point during the day, coming back to Delcambre to reveal their cards at 4 p.m.
Last year’s annual fundraiser was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are hoping that this year’s event will draw a healthy crowd as the summer looms on the horizon.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. for registration at Bayou Carlin Cove. Registration is $25 per person, or per additional poker hand if someone is feeling lucky. There will also be refreshments available, as well as food from Maw’s Cajun Cookin’ Food Truck.
As the check-in approaches, there will be other amusements as well. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., One Trick Pony will bring the music as the participants line up for their check-in and reveal their cards.
Although the goal is to raise funds for St. Jude Hospital, there will be cash prizes for the highest hands as well, with the winner taking a $1,000 prize, second place $500 and third place $250.
Even the worst hand will get something — a $100 consolation prize.
For those wanting to register early, packets can be picked up at Touchard Marine, Don's Boat Landing in Henry or the Bayview Marina at Cypremort Point.