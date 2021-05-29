Delcambre Boat Poker Run makes successful return

DELCAMBRE — Sometimes the best and most successful benefits are the ones people would attend even if it weren’t for a good cause.
But in the case of the Delcambre Boat Poker Run, which provides its proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the cause is as much of a draw as the party itself, which takes participants across the Teche Area from Henry to Cypremort Point to Delcambre in search of stamps to earn playing cards and, hopefully, a winning poker hand.
The event has been running for a dozen years, but was put on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chairperson Marae Fontenot said that, except for the rainy weather that was moving in toward the end of the day, the event’s reappearance could not have gone better.
“I don’t have the final numbers yet, but I think we sold at least 300 packets,” she said as participants checked in at the end of the day. Each packet entitled the bearer to one poker hand, with some of those taking part buying multiple packets to better their chances at winning the grand prize of $1,000 while also donating to the St. Jude Hospital.
In order to play, the people buying the packets had to visit several places by boat during the day, getting a stamp on their checklist at each spot. Once finished, they returned to the Carlin Cove dock in Delcambre to turn in their stamped passport, receiving a playing card for each stamp they garnered.
Ted Noel, a Vermilion Parish resident, was on his way to try to buy another card to add to the three pair he had already drawn.
“I hope I can get a full house,” he laughed.
His companion, Terri Bodin, was also checking in and drawing her cards, but with less success.
“Well, that’s not good,” she said as the last card, a 10 of hearts, was turned over. She ended up with one pair — of threes. Not a stellar hand.
Troy Dubois, a long-time Delcambre resident, had invited the couple to attend the vent for the first time.
“I’m a veteran,” Dubois said. “I’ve been coming to this since it started.”
The poker run had been a fundraiser for the Delcambre High School Band, but in 2019 the board, which also puts on the Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade, decided to make St. Jude the beneficiary.
“In 2019 we changed our beneficiary to St. Jude Hospital,” Fontenot said. “It’s always been a dream of the board to help in a larger cause, and St. Jude was a good fit.”
Jace Migues, one of several sponsors for the event, said that he felt strongly that St. Jude was a deserving organization to receive the fruits of the community effort.
“I know if it was my child and they needed help, I would want someone like St. Jude Hospital to be there,” he said as he and Alison checked in to pull their playing cards. “Plus, it is a great event for the community and a chance to come together.”
And that the community did. As boats pulled up to the dock or the ramp, the area under the pavilion at Carlin Cove became more and more crowded. Local band One Trick Pony played for the throng, with the occasional line dance or whoop of approval breaking out as the musicians plied their trade on the stage under the ramp side of the covered area.
Between songs, volunteer Lonnie Lopez, who doubled as emcee and soundman for the gig, would hack auction items donated as an additional avenue to raise funds for the cause.
“It’s a great way to give back,” Lopez said.