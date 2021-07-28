After several weeks of consideration by both the Iberia Parish Council and the New Iberia City Council, Delasalle Drive may finally become a one-way street.
The effort to redirect traffic along the short span between Center Street and Admiral Doyle Drive has been the subject of several discussions. The move will simplify traffic patterns in front of Catholic High and, according to proponents, lower the chance for crashes at the intersection with Center Street.
The move will also entail the eventual installation of traffic control measures at that intersection to allow for left-hand turns off of the major thoroughfare.
The New Iberia City Council has already approved the proposal for its portion of the roadway. Because part of it is in the city and part in the parish, the process required votes before both governing bodies.
The council will also pick up its discussion of a nuisance property at 407 Louise Street in Jeanerette. The subject of having the fire-damaged home condemned, taken as an abandoned property, then razed and sold, forced a longer conversation at the council’s July 15 meeting about how the parish could begin handling its nuisance properties in general.
Since that meeting, multiple discussions have been held to determine where the administration might find funding to accelerate its nuisance property process. In the most recent budget, funding for that department was not enough to provide for the demolition or rehabilitation of properties.
Council members have also reached out to legislators for advice on how to streamline the process for taking control of nuisance properties, either through a condemnation of some sort or other legal means, so they can be cleaned up and returned to service.
As of the last meeting, when the council discussed the Louisa Street property, it was seen as the perfect place to start any sort of reclamation program because it could potentially provide enough revenue at a public auction to cover the rehabilitation costs.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. tonight in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.