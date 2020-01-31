The Rev. Edward Degeyter passed a milestone this month — Jan. 24 marked 50 years since his ordination as a Roman Catholic priest.
But Degeyter says it is not the passage of time that ought to be celebrated. Instead, it should be the opportunity each day brings to connect with others.
In 2007, it seemed his ministerial career might be over. Following open-heart surgery, he had formally retired.
But then came an invitation. Rev. Michael Arnaud, then-pastor at New Iberia’s Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, asked if he would be willing to help out.
“One word comes to mind when I think of him,” Arnaud said. “Kindness.
“He was my go-to replacement,” Arnaud continued. “It’s a great blessing to have another priest to turn to and he is always willing to help.”
Thirteen years and three pastors later, Degeyter is still at the Nativity of Our Lady, ministering to the community and beckoning visitors into his office. Its door is labeled simply “Father Ed.”
“This is a family parish,” Degeyter said. “Everyone is made to feel welcome.”
His religious studies began when he was still in high school. Starting in ninth grade, he attended Immaculata Minor Seminary High School in Lafayette. He went on to attend Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, where he earned two master’s degrees, in history and divinity.
Degeyter’s education included a two-year study of philosophy.
Not only was the subject matter challenging, but there was another layer of complexity.
“Our textbook was written in Latin,” he recalled.
Following his ordination, his first assignment was in Lafayette, at Our Lady of Fatima. Over the next five decades, he served a number of church parishes in southwest Louisiana, including Lake Charles.
But for the most part, his assignments kept him in the Teche Area, including Coteau, Parks, Jeanerette and New Iberia.
“You don’t have to travel to another country to find people struggling with poverty,” said Degeyter. “It’s right here. But, over and over, I’m struck by the charity and goodness of the people in this area.”
Degeyter said he especially treasures the teachings of the Benedictine and Jesuit orders of the Catholic Church. Both religious orders emphasize education. The writings of St. Benedict, a sixth century Italian monk, were guidelines for monastic life, urging community over solitude and developing a balance of study, work and prayer.
Roughly a millenium later, in the 1500s, a Spanish soldier created the Jesuit order, the Society of Jesus, after being wounded on the battlefield. He would eventually become St. Ignatius of Loyola.
“I love the simplicity and beauty of the liturgy in the Benedictine tradition,” said Degeyter. “And from the Jesuit tradition, I love the Ignatian method of prayer.”
This way of praying is both reflective and meditative, reviewing the events of the day and interactions with others, while asking God for wisdom and guidance.
“Contemplating the life of Christ through prayer is both spiritual and practical,” said Degeyter.
Degeyter added that it plays a purpose in it all.
“It brings us closer to God, while making us more aware of how we can help others.”