New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt urged local residents to stay safe and support local businesses where they can during a video released to social media Tuesday.
The mayor said it’s been a balancing act for the city as it continues to fight the battle against COVID-19 on two fronts, with the first fight being against the virus itself.
“We have many concentrated areas that affect the elderly,” DeCourt said in the video. “Elderly care facilities, our numbers are up and that's a shame. That's an area where people have the least defenses to fight this virus, that's’ the cruel thing about the virus.”
The other battle, DeCourt said, has been the economic one. DeCourt said local business owners have had community businesses put in economic peril as a result of the virus.
“People are faced with ‘Do I take a chance to save my 50 year old family business? I’ve got to save my livelihood, the employees and the customers that I serve.’ It’s a balancing act,” DeCourt said.
The mayor asked all city residents to “play it safe, think smart and do what’s right for you.”
Since last Tuesday, businesses have begun opening with the governor’s approval, and DeCourt asked local residents to shop local while also being smart.
“Many businesses have opened, furniture stores, clothing stores, gift shops, all those things are opening,” DeCourt said. Take advantage of that.
“Shop local where your tax dollars go back to work, shop local where you support your friends and family and the businesses you've done business with your whole life in many instances.
“It’s a balancing act. Stay safe, stay diligent, practice all the social distancing requirements but at the same time let’s support our community, let’s support our friends and our family and the businesses that have been there for us.”