After moving to New Iberia with her husband Vincent 67 years ago, Patsy DeBiaisi has called this place home and as a result, knows the people and places that make it up.
Originally from Gueydan, Patsy DeBiaisi calls New Iberia the perfect place to live, as it’s just big enough to build memories for her and her five children.
She said she and her husband, who retired after being a firefighter after 40 years, had a good life and wouldn’t change it for anything. Vincent DeBiasi died in 2005.
Patsy DeBiaisi and her husband subscribed to The Daily Iberian over 40 years ago — as she was and still interested in the community.
Why did you decide to subscribe to The Daily Iberian?
In the beginning, we would just get the Sunday paper and we would pick it up. And then this is where the story gets interesting. My first paperboy was John Greene. He met my niece and they got married and they had two kids. His son took over and was my other paperboy. I don’t really remember when we subscribed to the paper, but I do remember it happening. There is also a funny story because back then the paperboy would come once a week and we would pay them. And I never had change at hand and one of my daughters would always have a change so one day the paperboy came and I asked her for some chance and she said ‘Sure, you can have it for a nickel.’ I ended up giving her a nickel so she can pay the paperboy, which I think was around 60 cents back then. That was a long time ago.
What part of the paper do you enjoy reading the most?
I usually take my front page and from there, I take the main stories and I gradually go from there. But you never guess because I am old where I start? Because I am old. Guess where I go to now? The obituaries to see how old they are when they die. It is strange but some things never change.
Why do you think The Daily Iberian connects so well with their community?
It’s not that it’s bad, it just used to be that you got your news slower than you do now and I understand, because you have all these local papers are having trouble surviving. And that is another reason I renewed and I had debated about renewing and I said, no let’s keep the paper open.
What has your life been like these last 40 years?
I can’t really tell you. It’s just been a day-to-day thing. I don’t think I’ve had any fantastic thing that has happened.
What is something you try to show to others?
The only thing I believe in is that you are supposed to respect other people, respect their views. Love other people, do what is right, do not lie, do not steal. That’s how I lived my life and how I taught my children to live my life
What do you like most about the community of New Iberia?
The connections and everyone seems to be connected, especially in times like this. You have seen so much kindness lately.
