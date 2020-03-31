Death toll rises to 185 in Louisiana

As of noon Monday, residents of 59 parishes have tested positive for coronavirus. The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient’s residence is as follows:

Assisted Living Facility Clusters

As of Monday, LDH had identified COVID-19 clusters in 28 of the 436 long-term care facilities across the state. In a press release, LDH said it will only share names of facilities once the proper notifications have taken place and epidemiological teams have had a chance to perform their work at the sites.

The list of long-term care facilities with two or more COVID-19 cases among residents or staff is:

• Bayside Health, Gretna

• Chateau de Notre Dame, New Orleans

• Chateau D’Ville, Donaldsonville

• Chateau St. James, Lutcher

• Colonial Nursing Home, Marksville

• Good Samaritan, New Orleans

• Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home

• Inspired Living, Kenner

• Jo Ellen Smith Living Center, New Orleans

• Lakeview Manor Nursing Home,New Roads

• Lambeth House, New Orleans

• Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation, Port Allen

• Luling Living Center

• Marrero Health Care Center

• Montclair Park Assisted Living, Shreveport

• Nouveau Marc, Kenner

• Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home, Baton Rouge

• Poydras Home, New Orleans

• River Palms Nursing and Rehab, New Orleans

• Riverbend Nursing and Rehab, Belle Chasse

• Saint Anthony’s Nursing Home, Metairie

• St. James Place, Baton Rouge

• St. Joseph of Harahan

• St. Jude’s Nursing Home, New Orleans

• St. Martin’s Manor, New Orleans

• Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home, Reserve

• The Suites at Algiers Point, New Orleans

• Vista Shores, New Orleans