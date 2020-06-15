ALEXANDRIA, La. — The 2020 Dean Lee Research and Extension Center virtual field tour will be on the internet starting at 8:30 a.m. on July 20.
“Our scientists’ research at Dean Lee has continued during the pandemic,” said Daniel Stephenson, Dean Lee resident coordinator. “We want to provide the public with an update on their work and our programs, and give producers and other clientele helpful information to support field crops and beef cattle operations on-farm.”
Tara Smith, LSU AgCenter Central Region director, said the decision to use an online format was made out of caution given the current COVID-19 situation.
“Presentations will be pre-recorded and available for viewing on a YouTube channel and on our Dean Lee Research Station website on the day of the event. And they will be available for later access,” she said.
“Upon viewing the videos, questions can be sent to the presenters by phone or email,” Smith said.
The addresses for viewing the field day are https://bit.ly/DeanLeeYouTube and https://www.lsuagcenter.com/deanleefieldday.
Beef cattle topics will include body condition scoring, breeding soundness exams, hay meadow management and weaning techniques.
Field crop presentations will include research updates on herbicide use and weed management, insect management, soybean and cotton development stages, disease management in field crops and fertilizer rates determined by a Greenseeker device.
Presentations on horticulture will include updates on established demonstration beds at Dean Lee, including a native plant bed and a Louisiana Super Plant bed.The videos will feature shade trees and potential tree problems.