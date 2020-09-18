De La Salle Drive named after French priest and educator

De La Salle Drive is just a small side street in New Iberia, but the person for whom it is named had a far greater impact than the short road might indicate.
Named for St. Jean-Baptiste de La Salle, founder of the Christian Brothers orders of teachers, De La Salle Drive in New Iberia is under a mile long and curves from Center Street to Admiral Doyle Drive.
Street named after a saint
Jean-Baptiste de La Salle, for whom the street was named, was a French priest, educational reformer and founder of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools. He is a saint of the Catholic Church and the patron saint for teachers of youth. He is referred to both as La Salle and as De La Salle.
De La Salle dedicated much of his life to the education of poor children in France; in doing so, he started many lasting educational practices. He is considered the founder of the first Catholic schools.
De La Salle Brothers
The Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools, also known as the De La Salle Brothers, is a Roman Catholic religious teaching congregation, founded in France by a priest named Jean-Baptiste de La Salle (1651–1719), and now based in Rome, Italy.
The Brothers use the post-nominal abbreviation FSC to denote their membership of the order, and the honorific title Brother abbreviated Br. The Lasallian Christian Brothers are separate from the Irish Christian Brothers.
Catholic High School
Because of his dedication to education and his faith, de La Salle has been a fixture in other parts of New Iberian, namely with Catholic High School, which was opened in 1957 by the Brothers of the Christian Schools, and is now located on De La Salle Drive.
De La Salle, an innovator in the field of education, was canonized by the Catholic Church on May 24, 1900, and in 1950 Pope Pius XII declared him to be the Patron Saint of teachers. The school was once for boys only but is now co-educational.