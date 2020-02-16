Daycare expansion on council agenda

The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve a recommendation to expand an existing structure on Craig Street at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The New Iberia Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use/conditional permit on Feb. 5 for a structure owned by the Rev. Darren Sophus and Ernestine Sophus that is used for the Angels Among Angels Inc. daycare. If approved, the permit will allow the daycare to be expanded.
The council will also be voting on a resolution accepting a change order to the Jefferson Terrace drainage project, as well as a resolution to execute an amendment to the contract for emergency and non-emergency services with Iberia Parish Government.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt will give a presentation for the Live Saving Valor Awards, which will be given to recipients Johnny Barnes, Dre’ Gary and Gerard Duhon.
In other business, Councilwoman Sherry Guidry is set to discuss basic and strategic efforts for residents to work with animal control.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City hall.