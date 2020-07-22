The field of candidates for the Nov. 3 election began to shape up today after the ending of the first day of qualifying.
The 16th Judicial District judge’s seat left vacant by Lori Landry already saw three candidates fill their name in to run for the empty seat. Those names included Jeanerette City Attorney, Roger Hamilton Jr., New Iberia lawyer Alicia Butler and New Iberia lawyer Thailund “Tai” Porter-Green.
Landry was part of a controversy late last year after the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed several motions to have Landry recused from office. The DA’s office eventually withdrew those motions in December.
Landry was found to no longer be listed on the Secretary of State’s database of current judges in the 16th JDC last week, which caused a shock to many in the area.
The Division F seat for the 16th JDC will be the site of another for a judge’s election, as Keith Thibodeaux of St. Martinville and Anthony “Tony” Saleme of Morgan City both qualified for the position currently occupied by Judge Gregory Aucoin.
The Jeanerette City Marshal position is also shaping up for a multi-person election, as incumbent Fernest “Pacman” Martin will be facing at least two other candidates.
Terrance “Big Moe” Moore and Samuel Wise III, both of Jeanerette, qualified along with Martin for the city marshal position in Jeanerette.
In Delcambre, candidate Carol Broussard qualified to run against incumbent Pam Blakely for the mayoral seat. Broussard had served as mayor of Delcambre for 20 years until he was defeated by Blakely in a surprise upset in 2016.
For New Iberia government, Mayor Freddie DeCourt qualified for a second term in office, as did most of the current New Iberia City Council members. Former city council member David Merrill qualified for the mayor pro tem position to replace outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle, but that seat is expected to see several other candidates in the upcoming days.
Political newcomer Brooke Marcotte qualified to replace Councilwoman Natalie Lopez, who will be termed out of office. Incumbent for District 5 Sherry Guidry was the only council member so far who is seeing an opponent for re-election. “Deedy” Johnson-Reid qualified for the District 5 seat as well.
There were no candidates who qualified for the Loreauville Board of Aldermen or Loreauville mayor seats by the end of Wednesday. For the Delcambre Board of Alderman, incumbent Bryan Glatter was the only one to qualify by the end of the day.