Day one of qualifying for New Iberia City Marshal ended this afternoon with three candidates stepping up to run for the open position.
Republican Dickie Fremin, Democrat Corey Porter, and Joe LeBlanc, no party, also qualified before closing time today.
Fremin is an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputy with decades of experience in local law enforcement, while Porter is an ex-officer with the New Iberia Police Department. LeBlanc also has local law enforcement experience and is a small business owner.
The three candidates ensure a multi-candidate election for New Iberia City Marshal, which became vacant following the resignation of Tony Migues in April.
Other candidates are still expected to qualify by the end of the week. Qualifying ends Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Another election for justice of the peace for Ward 3 in Iberia Parish will also be on the ballot. However, no candidates qualified today for that position.
Election day will be Oct. 9.