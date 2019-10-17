Date set for recusal hearing

A 16th Judicial District Court judge has set a date to hear a motion the 16th JDC’s District Attorney’s Office filed to recuse another judge from hearing criminal cases in the district.
Judge Gregory P. Aucoin has set hearings for Dec. 13 and 14 to hear evidence on the 27-page motion filed last month asking that 16th JDC Judge Lori Landry be recused from hearing the attempted murder trial of Kerry Stokes.
On Friday, Aucoin had continued the hearing without setting a date, saying it would take two days to hear all of the evidence.
The motion claims that Landry “is biased or prejudiced against (the District Attorney’s) office such that she cannot be fair or impartial.”
Since the initial motion was filed on Sept. 17, the District Attorney’s Office has filed a copy of the motion in every criminal case it has brought before Landry, amounting to hundreds of motions that will have to be heard.
The filing of the motions to recuse has also stopped any activity on the criminal cases brought before Landry, meaning that the cases of hundreds of defendants brought before her are stalled until the motions to recuse are addressed.
The motions, which are all basically identical, describe 36 separate incidents claiming Landry:
• Said prosecutors from the district attorney’s office incarcerated African-Americans more severely and at a higher rate than others, have improper motivations and engaged in “trickery.”
• Engaged in abusive, inappropriate and bullying behavior towards the prosecutors and staff,
• Threatened to stab an assistant district attorney in the ear with an ink pen,
• Physically intimidated an assistant district attorney for a perceived slight,
• Blamed a victim’s family for “allowing” their children to be victimized,
• Repeatedly engaged in in-court behavior calculated to humiliate prosecutors, and
• Refused to fairly and impartially apply the law.
In addition to setting a date to hear the motion, Aucoin also filed requests for transcripts and recordings of the incidents listed in the motion.
Many of the comments cited in the motion have Landry claiming the District Attorney’s Office “knew or should have known” of irregularities in the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office prior to the federal convictions of nine officers in 2016.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist,” Landry said, according to the motion.
Landry has denied any bias on her part.