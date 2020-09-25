Daspit Road makes up big stretch of La. 86 in Iberia Parish

Daspit Road in Iberia Parish is a long, winding path that crosses the Bayou Teche, one of the parish’s most significant landmarks.
Daspit Road makes up part of Louisiana Highway 86, which is makes a loop approximately 16.42 miles long. Starting at Sugar Mill Road, La. 86 eventually curves north, east, then south, becoming N. Main Street in Loreauville. La. 86 continues through Loreauville, becoming the Loreauville Road as it heads west along the east bank of the Teche, ending when it makes a sharp left and becomes Duperier Avenue in New Iberia. A spur of La. 86 also connects Daspit Road with Jane Street (La. 31) north of New Iberia.
Just past the La. 86 spur, Daspit Road crosses Bayou Teche, curving to the northeast and then more eastward before turning northward again as it follows the west bank of the bayou, becoming N. Main Street in Loreauville as it turns southward again, parallel to the bayou.
In the original Louisiana Highway system in use between 1921 and 1955, the modern Daspit Road was part of two separate routes and was created in 1955 as a collective renumbering of former State Route 446 and the majority of State Route 56.
A road on the banks of a historic bayou
Bayou Teche holds much more than millions of gallstones of water, as it also holds a rich history, because the Bayou Teche was the Mississippi River’s main course when it developed a delta about 2,800 to 4,500 years ago.
The Teche begins in Port Barre where it draws water from Bayou Courtableau and then flows southward to meet the Lower Atchafalaya River at Patterson. During the time of the Acadian migration to what was then known as the Attakapas region, the Teche was the primary means of transportation.
Looking for a copy of The Daily Iberian?
Find a copy of The Daily Iberian, located at 124 E. Main St., at the newspaper office, a Iberia Food Mart, located on 1423 Jane St., or at Walgreens at 1102 Parkview Dr.