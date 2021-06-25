A little more than four months after being cleared of theft and computer fraud charges, the former Chitimacha tribal chairman has filed an ethical misconduct complaint against the prosecutor who brought the case against him and spent four-and-a-half years prosecuting it.
O’Neil J. Darden filed his 29-page complaint with the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board on Tuesday. In it, he claims that 16th Judicial District Court First Assistant District Attorney Rob Vines withheld exculpatory evidence and violated conflict of interest rules, representing the Chitimacha tribe on a civil basis while prosecuting the case against Darden criminally in his role as an assistant district attorney.
The felony charges were brought against Darden, a former Cypress Bayou Casino employee, days after the casino’s general manager, Anthony Patrone, and chief financial officer, Montie Spivey, were booked on counts of felony theft, computer fraud and obstruction of justice.
Darden was accused of conspiring with Patrone and Spivey to tamper with the casino’s employee system so he would receive thousands of dollars in annual bonus money, according to the original State Police statement following his arrest. Patrone settled charges against him with a no contest plea and $250 fine in 2017, while the district attorney declined to prosecute Spivey at all.
In his filing, Darden alleges that Vines had received documents two months prior to his being charged that showed the bonus payments he received were handled properly and were not the basis of a crime. He also said that those documents, which would have shown no impropriety on Darden’s part, were not turned over to Darden’s defense attorneys during the discovery process.
In the complaint, Darden alleges that Vines was “serving two masters” in his dual representation and that Vines was renegotiating his private contract with the Chitimacha Tribe, for which he was paid $45,000 a year, during the prosecution of the case.
“There is no dispute that Mr. Vines intentionally undertook the prosecution of this case as an assistant district attorney while continuing to pursue financial gain from the alleged victim,” Darden said in a statement released Thursday. “There’s also no question that Mr. Vines hid important and material evidence from me and my attorney. Public trust in our public officials is what we expect, what we should hope for in prosecutors. That is not what we often get from Rob Vines.”
Darden also alleged that Vines met privately with current Tribal Chairman Melissa Darden during trial recesses.
According to an affidavit from a current tribal council member, Melissa Darden was acting
without the council’s knowledge and authority when she was advising and instructing Vines about how he should be handling the case.
The attorney discipline process through the LADB is a slow one, sometimes taking years to complete.
Once a complaint is filed, investigators go through the allegations to determine if the complaint is valid. If they determine it is, it goes before a hearing committee panel, where each side is given a chance to present their case. The hearing committee then forwards its recommendation to a disciplinary committee for a hearing. That committee forwards its recommendation for any disciplinary action to the Louisiana Supreme Court, which then makes a final determination on the and imposes penalties, if deemed necessary.