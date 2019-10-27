Daniels crowned New Iberia Senior High School homecoming queen

Dasha Daniels, a senior nominated by the school’s volleyball team, was crowned homecoming queen at halftime of New Iberia Senior High School’s football game Friday against Comeaux High School.
Daniels, 17, is the daughter of Christopher Butler and Sharon Hamilton.
Karlyn Butler, 17, was the first maid. The senior was nomintaed by the NISH basketball team. She is the daughter of Carlos Butler Sr. and Latrice Noel.
Second maid was Trenaycia Jacob, 17. The senior, who was nominated by the NISH Jackette dance team, is the daughter of Trent Jacob and Chelsea Vital.
The Yellow Jackets suffered atough 18-14 loss at the hands of the visiting Spartans Friday night.