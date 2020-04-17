By Friday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health recorded 175 cases of COVID-19 in Iberia Parish, and eight deaths.
There have been 215 state tests administered in the parish, along with 483 commercial tests.
Statewide, the coronavirus numbers recorded 23,118 cases in Louisiana, as well as 1,213 deaths.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said in his daily press conference that the COVID-19 cases were beginning to stagnate, and with proper social distancing state leaders were hoping to see cases of the virus begin a downward trajectory.
“We’re going to keep the case growth on the current trajectory, which is flat,” Edwrards said.
By Friday afternoon, St. Martin Parish had recorded 184 cases Friday, and 10 deaths so far in the pandemic. There have been 12 state tests in St. Martin Parish and 627 commercial tests.
So far, St. Mary Parish has recorded 137 cases and nine deaths. There have been 46 state tests and 503 commercial tests.