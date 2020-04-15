Dear readers of The Daily Iberian,
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an undeniable impact on our region, changing the local business landscape in ways previously unimaginable. Like so many of our neighbors, The Daily Iberian has had to make challenging decisions and quickly evolve aspects of our business model. Through all of this our main goal is to continue to serve our loyal subscribers during the time when they most need us. To do so we will be reducing the number of days we physically print a paper from five to three days each week.
Effective April 20, 2020, The Daily Iberian will produce a printed version on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. This change positions us financially to continue to provide you with the information you rely on that can only be sourced by a local news outlet. We were able to make this move in part due to the growing preference of our audience to consume news digitally.
For our subscribers who still prefer print, you can count on receiving everything that you love about the paper — comics, columns, in-depth local stories, obituaries and more, it will all still be there. The size of the paper will increase on the days there is a printed version so that you don’t miss a thing. Our newsroom is going to continue to focus on creating the award-winning journalism you are accustomed to every day.
There are so many ways that you can enjoy new content every day. And the best part? They are all incredibly easy to access. Stories will be posted to Iberianet.com throughout the day. If you have yet to access the digital portion of your subscription, now is the time to take advantage of that. Grab your account number and log in at Iberianet.com and click the bright blue “activate” button. Or just give us a call at 337-365-6773; we will be happy to walk you through it.
Our daily newsletter is another way to stay informed about the stories that are important to you. It’s a quick and easy way to navigate our content so you can get to the news you’re looking for. We’re also planning to make them even more engaging (an effort I’m personally particularly excited about) especially on days when there isn’t a print paper so you can better interact with us. All you have to do is scroll to the newsletter portion of our website and enter your email address.
I’m sure many of you have already utilized this, but we also have an app for your smartphone so you can access The Daily Iberian content anywhere and anytime. Having the app also allows us to send you notifications of important events, stories and breaking news.
I know that to most of you I’m new around here, and this isn’t the announcement I wanted to deliver to our subscribers so early on in my position as publisher. However, I believe in our ability to continue to provide you with the most up-to-date news and entertainment, and I’m asking you to believe in us as well. Simply put, we cannot do this without your support. Your commitment to our publication is what allows us to serve you with fact-based journalism and stories of your friends, family and neighbors.
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me directly at 337-365-6773 or shanna.dickens@daily-iberian.com
Sincerely,
Shanna Dickens
Publisher