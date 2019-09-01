A new chapter in Teche Area local media started this weekend when The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle have moved out of their respective offices and relocated in the heart of downtown New Iberia.
Staff for both publications, which are owned by Wick Communications, have been working for the past several weeks to move technology, furniture and office supplies, not to mention the decades of archives that were stored at The Daily Iberian’s previous location at the intersection of Main and Lewis streets.
Although the move is not entirely complete, staff at the newspaper came online at the new location Friday, and are publishing today’s edition from the new location.
“We are so excited to be in the heart of downtown,” publisher Christina Pierce said. “We thought this day would never come, and here it is!
“I can’t say enough about the Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle employees who worked so hard to facilitate our move.”
The move comes after Wick Communications purchased the historic downtown building, which was sold by Preston Guillot. Guillot is also the purchaser of the former Daily Iberian property.
The new facility, located in New Iberia’s Historic District, was built in 1974. Prior to that time, it had been three separate buildings, the two larger ones being the former Estorge Drug Store and the Lowes Cafeteria, which was behind Estorge on the Julia Street extension.
The Daily Iberian has served the Teche Area since 1893, and in its previous location, a former auto dealership, since 1963. The building was renovated in the 1970s.
The relocation allows both The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle to be located in the same building. Staff for both publications will be on the second floor inside a large workroom with cubicles and offices for personnel.
The tenants already located at the building on Main Street will resume their leases.
The new location will put The Daily Iberian at the heart of New Iberia, and at the front door of the many events that take place on Main Street like the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival, World Championship Gumbo Cook-off, Bayou Mardi Gras Parade and the downtown Christmas parade.
“Our new building better suits our needs and brings us great new neighbors! We want to invite you to come see our new offices,” Pierce said. “Stay tuned for the upcoming announcement of an open house.”